Prudential to sell 2% in India asset manager to meet regulatory threshold

Prudential Plc plans to sell a 2 per cent stake in India's second-largest asset manager for as much as $327 million to comply with minimum public shareholding rules.

Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of the UK-based insurer, will offload 9.9 million shares in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. on Aug. 27, according to an exchange filing Wednesday.

Prudential is offering the shares at a 2 per cent-7 per cent discount to the last closing price and expects to raise between $311 million and $327 million, according to a term sheet.

ICICI Securities Ltd. and BofA Securities India Ltd. are arranging the deal. Prudential Corp. currently owns 34.59 per cent of ICICI Prudential AMC.