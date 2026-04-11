Purabi Dairy posts 33% rise in turnover to ₹400 crore in FY2025-26

The West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Ltd (WAMUL), which operates the popular brand Purabi Dairy, on Saturday said it has recorded a 33 per cent increase in its turnover in 2025-26 compared to the previous fiscal.

The annual turnover of Purabi Dairy was Rs 400 crore in 2025-26, an increase from Rs 306 crore in 2024-25, it said in a statement.

It said the cooperative's expansion has been driven by its growing farmer base, which now includes over 58,000 dairy farmers across Assam.

Average milk procurement has risen to 1.6 lakh litres per day (LLPD), with peak procurement crossing 2 LLPD.

More than 900 new Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS) were organised during the financial year, taking the total number of societies under the Purabi network to over 1,600. To support procurement and maintain quality standards, 11 new Bulk Milk Cooling Centres (BMC) were set up, increasing the total number of such facilities to 59. The growth was supported by a balanced expansion across both milk and value-added product segments, along with entry into new markets, the statement said. North East Dairy and Foods Limited (NEDFL), which markets Purabi Dairy products, reported a 48 per cent growth in product volume (milk equivalent basis), while pouch milk volume grew by 10 per cent.

Value-added products continued to drive momentum as curd recorded a 49 per cent growth in volume, supported by the introduction of new stock-keeping units (SKUs) such as 1 kg pouch curd and sweet curd in pouches. The introduction of new categories such as ice cream, flavoured milk and Purabi Smart UHT tetra pack milk further strengthened Purabi's product portfolio and contributed to overall growth, the statement said. Geographically, Purabi expanded its footprint into new markets, including the Barak Valley, while also strengthening its presence in eastern Assam. A new milk processing plant with a capacity of 20,000 litres per day was inaugurated in Silchar, improving supply chain efficiency in the region.

Purabi Dairy now operates three processing plants -- a 1.5 lakh litres per day facility at Panjabari in Guwahati, a 10,000 litres per day plant at Dhemaji, and the 20,000 LPD capacity Silchar plant. "Purabi Dairy's growth this year reflects the strength of our cooperative model and the trust of over 58,000 farmers who are part of this journey. This milestone reinforces our commitment to creating sustainable livelihoods for farmers while delivering quality dairy products to consumers," said WAMUL managing director Sameer Kumar Parida. Commenting on market growth and consumer trends, Satya Brata Bose, managing director of NEDFL, said, "The strong performance of value-added products and new categories highlights evolving consumer demand and Purabi's ability to respond with innovation." The statement said capacity expansion is getting implemented for brand 'Purabi'.