Puravankara Q1 sales bookings up 28% to ₹1,439 cr on higher volumes

Realty firm Puravankara on Monday reported a 28 per cent growth in sales bookings to Rs 1,439 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal on better volumes as well as average price realisation.

In a regulatory filing, the Bengaluru-based firm shared its operational update for the April-June period of the 2026-27 fiscal.

The collection of funds from customers rose 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,199 crore.

In volume terms, sales area rose 9 per cent to 1.36 million square feet. The average price realisation increased 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,589 per sq ft.

During the June quarter, Puravankara handed over 0.94 million sq ft, delivering 745 homes.