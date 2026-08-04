PVR INOX charts no-frills expansion into smaller towns with SMART Cinemas

This will be rolled out primarily through a capital-efficient Franchise-Owned, Company-Operated (FOCO) model, enabling the firm to partner with developers and entrepreneurs across India.

“We did an in-depth study, and we identified about 300 odd cities that we felt were ready for the PVR experience. The logic is that obviously India is grossly under screened still. There are still many towns where cinema doesn't exist, a good quality cinema experience doesn't exist,” Ajay Bijli, managing director at PVR INOX, told Business Standard.

“While we continue to grow in big cities with shopping centers, malls, and big developers, we want to start another engine of growth in these towns,” he explained.

It is opening its first screen in Muzafarpur, Bihar, with plans to open 26-30 screens this year. The company plans to add another 180 screens next year.

“The ticket prices at SMART Cinemas will be between ₹150-175 as they are priced 25-35 per cent lower than tickets at a multiplex in the closest city,” Bijli added.

This is in addition to its screens opening in urban areas, which are slated at 100 screens per year. Bijli said that this addition could add ₹40-50 crore to the topline for the on-going fiscal.