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Home / Companies / News / PVR INOX charts no-frills expansion into smaller towns with SMART Cinemas

PVR INOX charts no-frills expansion into smaller towns with SMART Cinemas

The multiplex chain will use a franchise-owned, company-operated model to enter around 300 smaller towns, offering lower ticket prices and capital-efficient expansion

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX
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Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 8:44 PM IST
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PVR Inox is planning to expand in smaller towns, with no-frill multiplexes called SMART Cinemas. 
 
This will be rolled out primarily through a capital-efficient Franchise-Owned, Company-Operated (FOCO) model, enabling the firm to partner with developers and entrepreneurs across India. 
 
“We did an in-depth study, and we identified about 300 odd cities that we felt were ready for the PVR experience. The logic is that obviously India is grossly under screened still. There are still many towns where cinema doesn't exist, a good quality cinema experience doesn't exist,” Ajay Bijli, managing director at PVR INOX, told Business Standard.
 
“While we continue to grow in big cities with shopping centers, malls, and big developers, we want to start another engine of growth in these towns,” he explained. 
 
It is opening its first screen in Muzafarpur, Bihar, with plans to open 26-30 screens this year. The company plans to add another 180 screens next year. 
 
“The ticket prices at SMART Cinemas will be between ₹150-175 as they are priced 25-35 per cent lower than tickets at a multiplex in the closest city,” Bijli added. 
 
This is in addition to its screens opening in urban areas, which are slated at 100 screens per year. Bijli said that this addition could add ₹40-50 crore to the topline for the on-going fiscal. 
 
The cost per screen under the SMART Cinema model is ₹1.9 crore compared to about ₹2.5-3 crore in metros. These complexes will have three-four screens in each complex, with a capacity of 600-900 seats. 
 
   

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Topics :PVRInoxIndian multiplexes

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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