PVR INOX Q1FY27 result: Net profit rises to ₹56.5 cr; revenue up 11.9%

Indian multiplex operator PVR INOX on Thursday posted a first-quarter profit, helped by strong demand for films across languages, higher ticket prices and increased spending on food and beverages.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹56.5 crore ($5.85 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of ₹54.5 crore a year earlier.
Revenue from operations in the first quarter rose 11.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,622 crore.
Revenue growth was driven by a 15.9 per cent year-on-year increase in ticket sales to ₹837 crore and a 16.7 per cent rise in food and beverage sales to ₹558 crore.
Shares of the company rose as much as 2.72 per cent and were up 1.65 per cent as of 1:11 pm IST.
Brokerages had expected a stronger quarter for multiplex operators, helped by a steady flow of movie releases, higher ticket prices and increased spending on food and beverages despite the absence of a major blockbuster.
The company said India's box office collections grew 20 per cent during the quarter, driven by strong performances from Hindi, regional and Hollywood films across both metro and smaller cities.
Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher had said that spillover collections from earlier releases and a healthy flow of new films were expected to support footfalls during the quarter.
"The industry delivered broad-based growth, our operating metrics improved across the board, and the company is now net cash positive," Managing Director Ajay Bijli said in a press release.
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