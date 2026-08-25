PVR Inox to consider share buyback proposal, board to meet on Aug 31

Multiplex chain operator PVR Inox Ltd on Tuesday said its board of directors will meet on August 31 to consider a proposal to buy back the company's equity shares.

The company has not shared any details on the number of shares or the price at which it will offer the buyback plan.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 31, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve a proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company, having a face value of ₹10 each, and matters incidental and ancillary thereto," PVR Inox said in a regulatory filing.