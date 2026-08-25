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Home / Companies / News / PVR Inox to consider share buyback proposal, board to meet on Aug 31

PVR Inox to consider share buyback proposal, board to meet on Aug 31

The company has not shared any details on the number of shares or the price at which it will offer the buyback plan

PVR
PVR Inox is India's largest multiplex chain, formed after the merger of PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure in 2023 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 1:53 PM IST
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Multiplex chain operator PVR Inox Ltd on Tuesday said its board of directors will meet on August 31 to consider a proposal to buy back the company's equity shares.

The company has not shared any details on the number of shares or the price at which it will offer the buyback plan.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 31, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve a proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company, having a face value of ₹10 each, and matters incidental and ancillary thereto," PVR Inox said in a regulatory filing.

The outcome of the board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after its conclusion, the company said, in accordance with the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

PVR Inox shares touched a 52-week high of ₹1,283 on August 25, 2026 and a low of ₹900.05 was recorded on March 2, 2026.

PVR Inox is India's largest multiplex chain, formed after the merger of PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure in 2023.

As of June 30, 2026, PVR INOX was operating 1,779 screens across 113 cities in India and Sri Lanka  Shares of PVR Inox were trading at ₹1,230.40 per scrip on the BSE in afternoon trade, down 0.07 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :PVRPVR CinemasShare buybacks

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

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