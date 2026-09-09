PwC India, Claroty form alliance to boost cybersecurity for critical infra

PwC India today announced an alliance with Claroty, a cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, to help organisations address the evolving cybersecurity needs of connected environments. As businesses accelerate digital adoption across operational technology (OT), industrial systems, healthcare, and other critical infrastructure, the alliance is designed to support a more integrated approach to managing cyber risk across IT, OT, and extended connected environments. .

By bringing together Claroty's specialised capabilities in CPS protection and PwC India's deep expertise in cybersecurity, risk, business transformation and deep expertise in OT Security, the alliance is intended to help organisations enhance resilience, strengthen visibility across connected assets, and respond to a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping businesses navigate evolving security challenges while enabling innovation, operational continuity, and sustainable growth. Commenting on the alliance, Sundareshwar Krishnamurthy, Partner and India Cyber Leader at PwC India said, "As organisations become more connected and digitised, trust, resilience and security are becoming integral to business growth and transformation. The ability to build confidence across critical operations will play an increasingly important role in supporting business continuity, strengthening customer trust and enhancing India's competitiveness as a global manufacturing and digital hub. Through our alliance with Claroty, we aim to help organisations gain greater visibility across critical assets, strengthen resilience and pursue growth and innovation with confidence." .

"The combination of Claroty's AI-powered platform and PwC India's expertise gives organisations a holistic approach to reduce risk and achieve operational resilience for their CPS and OT environments," said John Ryan, Vice President of Worldwide Partner Ecosystem at Claroty. "We are delighted to partner with PwC India to help organisations strengthen their cybersecurity posture and protect India's mission-critical infrastructure against an evolving threat landscape, and we look forward to our continued global expansion." . As industries across manufacturing, energy, utilities, healthcare, and critical infrastructure continue to embrace digital transformation, the convergence of IT and OT environments has significantly expanded the cyber threat landscape. Connected devices, industrial control systems (ICS), and IoT deployments have become prime targets for sophisticated cyberattacks, with the potential to disrupt operations, compromise safety, and cause significant financial and reputational damage. .