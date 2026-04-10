QatarEnergy, BHEL, others empanel Mangalam Worldwide as approved vendor

Integrated stainless-steel manufacturer Mangalam Worldwide on Friday said global and domestic entities like QatarEnergy, BHEL, EIL and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals have empanelled it as approved vendor.

These approvals, besides opening new revenue streams through diversification, strengthen the company's positioning across international energy, refinery, infrastructure, power and industrial sectors, paving the way for it to participate in high-specification projects and expanding its presence across global markets.

"Our empanelment with globally recognised institutions is a strong validation of our product quality, manufacturing capabilities and operational reliability. As we expand our footprint across domestic and international markets, we remain focused on enabling such institutions with predictable delivery and timelines," said Chandragupt Prakash Mangal, Managing Director at Mangalam Worldwide Limited.