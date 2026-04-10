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QatarEnergy, BHEL, others empanel Mangalam Worldwide as approved vendor

The company's integrated model, he said, supports consistent quality and execution, while strengthening our participation across global and domestic energy and EPC-led ecosystems

Mangalam Worldwide
Photo: Company website
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 8:25 PM IST
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Integrated stainless-steel manufacturer Mangalam Worldwide on Friday said global and domestic entities like QatarEnergy, BHEL, EIL and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals have empanelled it as approved vendor.

These approvals, besides opening new revenue streams through diversification, strengthen the company's positioning across international energy, refinery, infrastructure, power and industrial sectors, paving the way for it to participate in high-specification projects and expanding its presence across global markets.

"Our empanelment with globally recognised institutions is a strong validation of our product quality, manufacturing capabilities and operational reliability. As we expand our footprint across domestic and international markets, we remain focused on enabling such institutions with predictable delivery and timelines," said Chandragupt Prakash Mangal, Managing Director at Mangalam Worldwide Limited.

The company's integrated model, he said, supports consistent quality and execution, while strengthening our participation across global and domestic energy and EPC-led ecosystems.

QatarEnergy grants Mangalam Worldwide Limited (MWL) access to global oil and gas supply chains, while partnerships with BHEL and EIL establish footholds in India's power infrastructure and refinery-petrochemical sectors.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC) further extends MWL's reach into chemicals and industrial manufacturing, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :BhelSteel Industry

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 8:25 PM IST

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