Quest Global acquires US-based Tests Assured to boost wearables expertise

Quest Global Engineering Services on Monday announced the acquisition of Tests Assured, a US-based company specialising in quality assurance and technology-enabled testing for immersive products, smart devices, wearables and related hardware and software platforms.

With this acquisition, Quest Global aims to strengthen its ability to deliver engineering solutions for wearable products in the high-tech consumer space.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Tests Assured brings expertise in quality assurance and technology-enabled testing and a strong presence among global wearable-device companies.

"Wearable technology is becoming more sophisticated by the day, bringing together complex hardware, software, AI and human interaction. Tests Assured brings deep expertise in validating these experiences. It complements our engineering capabilities and strengthens our ability to support customers across the product lifecycle. This acquisition marks an important step in our goal to expand our capabilities and deepens the expertise we bring to customers across the wearables ecosystem," said Ajit Prabhu, co-founder and CEO, Quest Global.