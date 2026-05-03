Radisson aims 160 hotels, 19,500 keys in India by 2026-end: South Asia MD

Radisson Hotel Group expects to scale up its India portfolio to 157-160 operational hotels and 19,000-19,500 keys by December 2026, driven by a steady pipeline and continued expansion across markets, a top company executive said.

Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, told PTI that the Group remains "very much on track" to achieve its target of 500 hotels in India by 2030.

"We are at 17,000 keys in operation currently. With 18 more hotels set to open this year, we are adding between 2,000 and 2,500 keys," Sharma said.

The global hospitality chain operates 142 hotels in India and has 84 more under development, reflecting a strong pipeline towards medium-term visibility.