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Radisson aims 160 hotels, 19,500 keys in India by 2026-end: South Asia MD

The global hospitality chain operates 142 hotels in India and has 84 more under development, reflecting a strong pipeline towards medium-term visibility

The Radisson Hotel Group currently has 139 operational properties in the country, and over 80 in the pipeline. The Brussels-headquartered chain plans to reach 500 properties in India by 2030
Radisson Hotel Group expects to scale up its India portfolio to 157-160 operational hotels.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 11:07 AM IST
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Radisson Hotel Group expects to scale up its India portfolio to 157-160 operational hotels and 19,000-19,500 keys by December 2026, driven by a steady pipeline and continued expansion across markets, a top company executive said.

Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, told PTI that the Group remains "very much on track" to achieve its target of 500 hotels in India by 2030.

"We are at 17,000 keys in operation currently. With 18 more hotels set to open this year, we are adding between 2,000 and 2,500 keys," Sharma said.

The global hospitality chain operates 142 hotels in India and has 84 more under development, reflecting a strong pipeline towards medium-term visibility.

On the demand environment, Sharma pointed to a mixed impact from the ongoing West Asia crisis, particularly across key urban markets in the country.

"We saw a slowdown in some metro cities, but tier-2 and tier-3 cities did not witness a large slowdown," he said.

However, March saw pressure in select markets. "There was a 27-28 per cent decline in RevPAR in a few metro cities, not across India," Sharma noted, adding that April trends will be critical in assessing recovery momentum.

Industry trends indicate that while international and corporate travel may face intermittent disruptions, domestic demand -- especially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities -- continues to be resilient, providing a cushion to the hospitality sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :RadissonhospitalityHospitality industry

First Published: May 03 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

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