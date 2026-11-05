Rajesh Power bags ₹1,628.74-crore order from DGVCL for underground cables

Rajesh Power Services Limited has secured a turnkey order worth ₹1,628.74 crore, inclusive of taxes, from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) to convert existing overhead electricity distribution networks into underground cable systems, the company said in an exchange statement on Wednesday.

The project will be executed over 24 months and will take the company's aggregate order book to approximately ₹5,400 crore, it said.

“Under the 24-month turnkey project, Rajesh Power will convert existing 11/22kV HT & LT overhead electricity distribution networks into modern underground cable systems with SCADA-compatible equipment across multiple locations under DGVCL’s SI Scheme,” the company said.

With this order, the company's aggregate order book has increased from approximately ₹4,000 crore to ₹5,400 crore, representing an expansion of around 35 per cent, the statement read.

The latest contract follows a previous order worth ₹471.92 crore from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), it added. Q2 FY27 performance ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 1,400, Nifty tops 24,300; Nifty Auto gains over 3% The order announcement follows the company's financial performance in the first half of FY27. Rajesh Power reported a 35 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹79.22 crore, compared with ₹58.8 crore in Q2 FY26. Total income grew 46 per cent to ₹931.8 crore during April-September FY27. The company attributed the revenue growth to the execution of projects across GIS/AIS substations and transmission lines.