Rajiv Bajaj exits Bajaj Finserv board amid expanding role at Auto biz

Rajiv Bajaj — managing director of Bajaj Auto — will step down from the board of Bajaj Finserv as he has decided not to offer himself for re-election at the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for July 31.

In a communication to the exchanges, Bajaj Finserv said Rajiv Bajaj, who is a non-executive director, decided not to continue on its board due to additional responsibilities at Bajaj Auto in recent times, including the setting up of Bajaj Auto Technology Ltd and Bajaj Auto Credit Ltd, as well as the recent acquisition of KTM. He also desired to reduce his other commitments.