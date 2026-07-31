Ramkrishna Forgings expects exports to recover on stronger global orders

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFL) expects exports to grow through FY27 and reach around 35 per cent of revenue, driven by new business wins and recovering demand in North America and Europe, said Chaitanya Jalan, the company’s joint managing director.

The metal forming company’s standalone revenue from operations rose 3.3 per cent to Rs 3,754.92 crore in FY26. Export revenue, however, declined 19.9 per cent to Rs 1,186.55 crore from Rs 1,482.09 crore in FY25 amid weak demand and volatility in its main overseas markets. Exports accounted for 31.6 per cent of standalone revenue in FY26, down from 40.8 per cent in FY25.

Standalone revenue from operations rose 17.1 per cent to Rs 1,097.22 crore in Q1 FY27. Export revenue increased 11 per cent both year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and sequentially to Rs 353.87 crore. The share of exports improved to 32.3 per cent. “We expect exports to grow throughout the year and improve quarter-on-quarter. We should reach around 35 per cent as the overall export share this year and are looking to go up to 40 per cent by FY28,” Jalan told Business Standard. North American revenue increased 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 222.25 crore in the June quarter. European revenue rose 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 19.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 128.41 crore.

“The past two years were very poor in terms of North America and Europe, with considerable volatility in both markets. This year, the situation looks fairly stable, and we are seeing good order inflows from both regions,” Jalan said. RKFL has been in North America for about 15 years, while Europe opened up more significantly over the last seven or eight years. The company is pursuing passenger vehicle deals in North America and gaining traction in Europe's commercial vehicle market. The company uses its Mexican factory to serve North American clients. Jalan said RKFL is working with customers on redesigns and cost cuts to stay competitive amid trade and geopolitical uncertainty.

“Businesses cannot stop because of tariff announcements or wars. Companies have understood that volatility is here to stay and are finding ways to navigate it,” he said. Export recovery is expected to help RKFL absorb capacity created through investments of Rs 1,500–1,700 crore over the past two years. The investments covered casting, acquisitions and subsequent expansion at the acquired businesses, along with aluminium and cold forgings and new press lines. Overall capacity utilisation stood at 68 per cent in Q1 after new lines were commissioned towards the end of FY26. Jalan expects investments undertaken in FY25 to reach 70–80 per cent utilisation during FY27, while capacity added in FY26 should attain similar levels by the fourth quarter.