Ramkrishna Forgings-Titagarh Rail consortium bags Rs 12,227 cr order

A consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has bagged an order worth about Rs 12,227 crore from the railways ministry

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 12:36 PM IST
A consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has bagged an order worth about Rs 12,227 crore from the railways ministry to supply 15.40 lakh forged wheels under the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The contract spans over 20 years, with the delivery of 40,000 forged wheels in the first year, 60,000 in the second year, and 80,000 wheels annually thereafter, Ramkrishna Forgings said in a statement on Friday.

"Ramkrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) and Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) consortium has won a contract to supply 15,40,000 forged wheels under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by Ministry of Railways," it said.

The wheels will be used for LHB coaches, WAG9 locomotives, Vande Bharat Express trains, and other platforms and the total contract value is Rs 12,226.5 crore, the company said.

The consortium will be establishing a facility to manufacture these forged wheels, with a total annual production target of 2,00,000 wheels when fully operational. The facility will address the demands of the domestic railway sector, private sector as well as the export markets.

Both companies will contribute equity on an equal basis to support the project's capital expenditure needs.

Kolkata-based Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer and supplier of closed-die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro-alloy steel and stainless steel forgings.

The company also has presence in the US, Mexico, Turkey and Belgium.

Topics :Titagarh WagonsRailway Ministry

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

