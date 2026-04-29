Ramky Estates acquires 4.3 msf Skylark projects, eyes ₹2,000 crore

Hyderabad-based real estate arm of Ramky Group, Ramky Estates & Farms Ltd (REFL), has announced the strategic takeover of about 4.3 million square feet of stalled residential developments from Skylark Builders in Bengaluru. The projects have an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹2,000 crore, with a cost to complete of around ₹1,500 crore.

A ₹600 crore fund has been secured through the SWAMIH Fund to support project execution and timely delivery. The intervention covers multiple projects across key micro-markets in Bengaluru and is expected to benefit over 1,800 homebuyers, with a cumulative development footprint of nearly 5 million square feet. Ramky noted that these projects had faced prolonged execution and delivery delays, impacting customer confidence as well as overall project viability.