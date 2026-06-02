Ramky Infra eyes ₹6,000 crore orders in FY27, explores carbon capture

Ramky Infrastructure expects to secure around ₹6,000 crore of order inflows in FY27, supported by opportunities in wastewater treatment, industrial parks and a circular economy project under discussion with a state government, according to Sunil Nair, chief executive officer of the company.

The company entered FY27 with an order book of around ₹13,000 crore. Nair said the company expects growth opportunities to emerge from wastewater treatment and reuse projects, industrial parks, and a circular economy model centred on recycling treated wastewater for industrial consumption.

"We see strong growth in the wastewater business, especially around a circular economy model project that we are working on with a state government. It is a project of significant size, scale and complexity, and we are looking at international funding for it," he added.

The company is also evaluating opportunities in carbon capture as a new business segment. "Carbon capture is one area where we are working with technology suppliers. There is a tremendous opportunity in the carbon capture sector," Nair said. He said the company is working with a US technology provider and is currently engaged with NTPC and refinery operators in the segment.

According to Nair, India generates around 70,000-72,000 million litres per day (MLD) of wastewater, while only about 28 per cent is reused. "We are working with states, industrial clusters and data centres to treat wastewater and supply it back to these facilities at the required purity levels. Instead of dumping wastewater into rivers and seas, we build STPs, treat the sewage and recycle the water. That creates a full circular economy model," he said.

"We see traction in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and West Bengal. There is growing interest in water reuse and industrial development," he said. According to Nair, some of the water projects under consideration can be as large as ₹4,000 crore, while industrial park projects can be around ₹3,000 crore.

Nair said Ramky Infra is also pursuing opportunities in offshore water treatment and off-spec water treatment through a partnership with an American technology company. On the water business, Nair said the company is pursuing 24x7 water-supply projects in states including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra and Bihar, while also seeing opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Among ongoing projects, Nair highlighted the company's role in developing a life sciences park near Dighi Port in Maharashtra. "We are building one of India's first life sciences parks, which can be compared with world-standard clusters. We are not just building plots. We are building R&D centres, schools, hospitals, logistics facilities and skill-development centres, so companies can simply plug and play," he said.

The company is also developing industrial parks in partnership with state governments. Nair said Ramky is working with states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar on projects where the company undertakes the conceptualisation, design, construction and operation of industrial infrastructure. "We conceptualise, design, build, own and operate these industrial parks," he said.

On FY26 performance, Nair said the company recorded about 40 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax, which he attributed to disciplined execution, balance-sheet strengthening and operational performance. Nair said Ebitda margins are in the 15-20 per cent range.

Separately, Nair said international business could contribute around 10-15 per cent over the next couple of years as it pursues opportunities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman across water, wastewater, waste management and industrial parks.

Nair said the company's separate Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) project, a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC)-Centre joint venture in which Ramky is executing EPC and O&M work, will see road, power-distribution and water-infrastructure works commence this year. The company expects to complete infrastructure worth ₹2,500-3,000 crore over the next two years.

"Our portfolio of projects is very different from a typical EPC company. We do have long-term investment models, we have BOT and HAM projects, and projects that are strategic in nature. So, the margins are far better than the typical EPC contracting business. Ebitda margins are towards 15-20 per cent," he said.

On the impact of the West Asia conflict, Nair said the company has seen only a limited effect on existing projects through higher metal costs and does not currently have project exposure in the region.