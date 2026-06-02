Ramky Infra eyes ₹6,000 crore orders in FY27, explores carbon capture

According to Nair, India generates around 70,000-72,000 million litres per day (MLD) of wastewater, while only about 28 per cent is reused. "We are working with states, industrial clusters and data centres to treat wastewater and supply it back to these facilities at the required purity levels. Instead of dumping wastewater into rivers and seas, we build STPs, treat the sewage and recycle the water. That creates a full circular economy model," he said.
The company is also evaluating opportunities in carbon capture as a new business segment. "Carbon capture is one area where we are working with technology suppliers. There is a tremendous opportunity in the carbon capture sector," Nair said. He said the company is working with a US technology provider and is currently engaged with NTPC and refinery operators in the segment.