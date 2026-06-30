Rane (Madras) to buy Hindustan Composites' friction business for ₹370 crore

Rane (Madras) Ltd (RML) on Tuesday entered into an agreement with Hindustan Composites Ltd (HCL) to acquire its friction business, as a going concern, on a slump-sale basis for an enterprise value of Rs 370 crore, subject to the terms of the agreement.

HCL’s friction business is a leading supplier of friction materials, with over six decades of experience across the automotive, railway, farm tractor, and industrial sectors. Its product portfolio includes brake linings, brake pads, brake blocks, clutch facings, and industrial friction products, backed by in-house research and development and a pan-India distribution network. It operates two manufacturing facilities in Paithan and Bhandara, Maharashtra. Based on the latest audited financial results, the friction business reported revenue of Rs 315.04 crore and profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 40.29 crore in FY26.

As part of the acquisition, RML will also acquire the "COMPO" brand, which reinforces Rane’s leadership position by expanding its reach across segments, distributors, fleet operators and aftermarket channels. Strategic rationale: Building on RML’s established leadership in the friction business—spanning passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, the aftermarket and railways, alongside an export business with revenue of over Rs 700 crore—this transaction marks a transformative milestone. Upon completion, the acquisition will create a friction materials business with revenue of over Rs 1,000 crore, establishing RML as the market leader across all major segments. The transaction is expected to unlock substantial operational synergies through manufacturing scale, an expanded distribution network, and enhanced R&D capabilities. The expanded footprint is expected to serve as a critical launchpad for future business expansion.