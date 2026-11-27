Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed the Karnataka government's appeal against the state’s high court judgment permitting motorcycle owners and aggregators to operate bike taxi services in the state, paving the way for their continued operation.

The company, however, has not set out a fresh numerical target for city additions following the ruling. Guntupalli said the platform had been awaiting regulatory clarity before committing to its next expansion targets. “The only thing that we have been looking for impetus is regulatory clarity, which we believe has now happened in as much as black and white,” he said.