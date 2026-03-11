Rasna eyes up to 20% growth as early summer boosts beverage demand

With the summer season already in full swing, beverage brand Rasna hopes to grow faster than the overall concentrate market.

The company, which commands a 70 per cent share of the concentrate market, aims to record revenue growth of 15-20 per cent this year, surpassing industry growth levels of 10-12 per cent.

“Summer has arrived early this year, and we hope it is not disrupted unlike last year. Growth will also be driven by our new launches and a greater focus on digital media. We are increasing our budget on Youtube by five times, and moving the TV budget to digital,” said Piruz Khambatta, chairman, Rasna India.

The company is also tapping micro and local influencers to promote the new launches.

“It is a digital-first campaign this year, which is very unique for a mass brand like ours,” he added.

Speaking about channels of growth, Khambatta said demand is primarily driven by quick commerce and standalone stores. E-commerce, which contributed to only 2 per cent of entire sales before the Covid-19 pandemic, is projected to contribute up to 15 per cent of entire sales by later this year.

The company is also consistently reducing the sugar content in its products.