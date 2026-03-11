Home / Companies / News / Rasna eyes up to 20% growth as early summer boosts beverage demand

Rasna eyes up to 20% growth as early summer boosts beverage demand

Rasna expects 15-20 per cent revenue growth this year as early summer boosts demand, with new launches and digital-first marketing aiding sales momentum

Rasna
The company is also consistently reducing the sugar content in its products | Picture credit: Rasna International Website
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 9:05 PM IST
With the summer season already in full swing, beverage brand Rasna hopes to grow faster than the overall concentrate market.
 
The company, which commands a 70 per cent share of the concentrate market, aims to record revenue growth of 15-20 per cent this year, surpassing industry growth levels of 10-12 per cent.
 
“Summer has arrived early this year, and we hope it is not disrupted unlike last year. Growth will also be driven by our new launches and a greater focus on digital media. We are increasing our budget on Youtube by five times, and moving the TV budget to digital,” said Piruz Khambatta, chairman, Rasna India. 
The company is also tapping micro and local influencers to promote the new launches.
 
“It is a digital-first campaign this year, which is very unique for a mass brand like ours,” he added.
 
Speaking about channels of growth, Khambatta said demand is primarily driven by quick commerce and standalone stores. E-commerce, which contributed to only 2 per cent of entire sales before the Covid-19 pandemic, is projected to contribute up to 15 per cent of entire sales by later this year.
 
The company is also consistently reducing the sugar content in its products.
 
“Some of our pre-mixes have no sugar and instead require added sugar. We have consciously and gradually reduced sugar content in other pre-mixes,” he said. In the ₹2 pack for example, the brand has reduced sugar content to 3.5 gm from 23 gm earlier.  
 
Speaking about the continued military escalation in western Asia, Khambatta said that exports account for 40 per cent of the company’s business, “with greater demand especially during Ramzaan,” he said.
 
“The ongoing war has severely impacted exports, with goods being returned and shipping lines facing delays. While we hope the situation will resolve in the coming few weeks, delays will persist due to container shortages,” he said.
 
The company, which acquired Jumpin in 2025, is present in over 60 countries and has 12 manufacturing units across India.
 

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 7:57 PM IST

