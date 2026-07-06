Raymond hires ex-BEL chief Bhanu Prakash to lead defence business

Raymond Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of former Bharat Electronics Ltd ( BEL ) Chairman and Managing Director Bhanu Prakash Srivastava as chief executive officer (CEO) of its defence business, as the company looks to focus on opportunities in India's defence and aerospace sector.

The appointment comes as Raymond expands its engineering portfolio beyond its traditional manufacturing strengths and seeks a larger presence in defence technologies and systems, the company said in a statement.

Srivastava has nearly four decades of experience in the defence sector, having spent 39 years at BEL across operations, research and development, marketing, naval systems and strategic programme execution.

During his tenure as CMD, BEL's market capitalisation rose to ₹1.5 trillion from ₹51,000 crore, while the company secured more than ₹55,000 crore worth of new orders and launched over 100 products. At Raymond , he will be responsible for shaping the company's long-term defence strategy and overseeing its growth plans in the segment, the company said. It further said that it intends to build capabilities in defence electronics, software, systems integration and related aerospace and automotive technologies. "India's defence sector is entering a defining phase of growth, innovation and self-reliance, creating significant opportunities for companies with strong engineering capabilities and long-term commitment. Bhanu Prakash's exceptional leadership, deep understanding of complex defence programmes and proven track record of building high-performance organisations make him the ideal leader to spearhead Raymond's defence journey," Gautam Hari Singhania said.