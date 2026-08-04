Razorpay boosts AI push with senior hires from Microsoft, Salesforce, Cred

Razorpay is hiring four senior engineering executives from Microsoft, Salesforce, Cred and Divyam.ai as it pushes to build AI-driven financial infrastructure for businesses. The payments company said the hires reflect its strategy to become an AI-first platform, where payment systems increasingly make decisions rather than simply process transactions. The executives are expected to help deploy artificial intelligence at scale across the company's products and operations in India.

Sudhir Reddy, CTO and co-founder of Divyam.ai, joins Razorpay as its senior-most individual contributor, leading AI and data architecture. He brings nearly two decades of experience building large-scale AI platforms and enterprise systems, including leadership roles at Flipkart, Yahoo and Symantec.

Joining him are three senior engineering leaders: Abhishek Agarwal, formerly a principal group engineering manager at Microsoft in Seattle; Bhavya Shivaprakash, formerly a senior director at Salesforce; and Anuj Mathur, formerly a senior director at Cred. Together, the four bring complementary expertise spanning artificial intelligence, developer platforms, cloud infrastructure and data engineering. This is the expertise that Razorpay needs as it builds towards autonomous, agent-driven financial systems. “The next decade of financial infrastructure will be built very differently from the last. We believe software won't just help businesses operate — it will increasingly reason, decide and act on their behalf,” said Shashank Kumar, CTO and co-founder of Razorpay. “That requires a fundamentally different engineering organisation, one that combines AI expertise, large-scale engineering experience and a strong product mindset. The experience of these leaders will help us accelerate our ambition of building AI-native financial infrastructure for businesses around the world.”

Praburam Rambadran, senior vice-president, engineering, Razorpay, said: “Getting AI into production at financial scale is a hard, unglamorous problem. It's about data quality, system reliability and judgement under real constraints, not just model capability. That's why we hired for depth: people who've actually shipped AI in high-stakes environments and know where it breaks. Adding them to the team lets us move faster on the engineering work that agentic commerce is going to demand.” India’s commerce is entering a new era with AI. Increasingly, it won't just be people clicking ‘buy’ — it will be AI agents discovering products, negotiating terms and completing transactions autonomously. Razorpay's leadership hires are a direct response to that shift and a signal of how seriously the company is investing in readiness for it.