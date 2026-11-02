Razorpay gets final licence to expand cross-border payments from GIFT City

Razorpay, the omnichannel payments platform for businesses in India, has received a final Payment Service Provider (PSP) licence from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to operate in GIFT City.

The licence allows the company to move money into and out of India from GIFT City under a single regulatory framework. It follows the in-principle approval Razorpay received in April 2026, marking another regulatory milestone for the company as it seeks to enable compliant cross-border financial flows to and from India.

Rahul Kothari, chief operations officer, Razorpay, said the company already facilitates cross-border payments on both sides: Indian consumers paying global businesses and Indian businesses collecting from customers around the world.

“This licence adds a new dimension to that portfolio. It lets us move money in foreign currency, hold it in multi-currency accounts, and serve flows the domestic framework could not, from Indians investing globally to NRIs looking after their families at home,” said Kothari. “As India's ties with the world deepen, cross-border infrastructure must be as compliant and seamless as domestic payments. That is what we are aiming to build from GIFT City.” Razorpay has built a full-stack, GIFT City-based infrastructure to help Indian investment platforms offer global investing that is seamless, compliant and scalable for Indian residents. The infrastructure is ready, with banking integrations in place with RBL Bank and ICICI Bank. Key investment platforms are expected to go live soon, and more banks will follow.