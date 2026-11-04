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Razorpay gets Sebi nod for ₹5,000-6,000 cr IPO, eyes $5 billion valuation

The company is targeting a valuation of around $5 billion through the public offering

Razorpay
Founded in 2014 by Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, Razorpay offers payment acceptance, banking, payouts, payroll, lending and other financial services through an integrated platform
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
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Fintech firm Razorpay has secured approval from markets regulator Sebi for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) of ₹5,000-6,000 crore, sources familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

The company is targeting a valuation of around $5 billion through the public offering, they added.

The development comes after Razorpay submitted its draft IPO papers with Sebi through the confidential route in June, initiating the process to tap the public markets.

Founded in 2014 by Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, Razorpay offers payment acceptance, banking, payouts, payroll, lending and other financial services through an integrated platform.

The company serves millions of businesses across India, ranging from startups and small and medium enterprises to large corporates.

Razorpay attained unicorn status in 2020 and has since expanded beyond payments into a broader financial services ecosystem for businesses. Its offerings enable merchants to manage collections, payouts, payroll, cash flows and access to capital through a single platform.

The company is backed by investors including Peak XV Partners, GIC, Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital and TCV.

The confidential filing route allows companies to submit draft offer documents to Sebi for review without immediately disclosing sensitive business information to the public.

Rival fintech firm PhonePe's IPO remains temporarily on hold after the company officially paused the process in March 2026 due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and volatile market conditions. The company intended to raise over USD 1 billion at a valuation of USD 9-10.5 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Razorpayinitial public offerings IPOsinitial public offeringsinitial public offering IPOinitial public offering (IPO)Fintech sectorFintech firms

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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