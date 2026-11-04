Razorpay gets Sebi nod for ₹5,000-6,000 cr IPO, eyes $5 billion valuation

Fintech firm Razorpay has secured approval from markets regulator Sebi for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) of ₹5,000-6,000 crore, sources familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

The company is targeting a valuation of around $5 billion through the public offering, they added.

The development comes after Razorpay submitted its draft IPO papers with Sebi through the confidential route in June, initiating the process to tap the public markets.

Founded in 2014 by Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, Razorpay offers payment acceptance, banking, payouts, payroll, lending and other financial services through an integrated platform.

The company serves millions of businesses across India, ranging from startups and small and medium enterprises to large corporates.