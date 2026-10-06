Razorpay helps Indian brands tap ChatGPT ads as AI reshapes discovery

Fintech Razorpay is rewriting brands' product catalogues so artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots can read them, as it moves to help Indian companies advertise on OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The move comes at a time when OpenAI has switched on ads in ChatGPT in India, its second-largest market with over 100 million weekly users.

The Bengaluru-based fintech’s growth marketing platform for businesses rewrites catalogues, manages campaigns, and measures performance for participating brands on ChatGPT ads.

In August, ChatGPT rolled out ads in India. Alongside India, the US-based AI major rolled out the service to markets such as Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. Its ads manager is available in more than 40 countries.

The company had earlier stated that advertisers outside the US represented a growing share of the company’s revenue, adding that the company reached $1 billion in annualised revenue run rate in less than 200 days of launch. “Razorpay Engage also uses an AI agent, built around ChatGPT Ads best practices, to help create and manage campaigns across the different contexts in which consumers may encounter a brand’s products. The agent monitors performance and makes ongoing adjustments, with Razorpay Engage’s team providing human oversight where judgement is required,” the company said in a statement. Participating companies include Fastrack, Traya, Tata Neu, Rivaah by Tanishq, Shaadi.com, Axis Max Life, Tanishq, Palmonas, and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). It said the campaign for Tanishq was brought together with the support of HiveMinds.