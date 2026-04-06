Razorpay partners OpenAI to enable instant payments in AI-built apps

Razorpay said it has partnered with OpenAI to let developers embed payments directly into applications within minutes, aiming to simplify monetisation for AI-built products.

Under the collaboration, developers using Codex, OpenAI’s coding platform, can connect Razorpay inside the agent and begin accepting payments almost instantly. The integration allows builders to move from idea to a revenue-generating product in minutes, rather than spending days setting up payment infrastructure, with payments enabled through Razorpay’s MCP Server.

“India is entering a moment where anyone with an idea can build a product in hours with AI,” said Shashank Kumar, co-founder and MD of Razorpay. “But the real shift happens when those ideas can become businesses instantly. Our vision is simple: if AI makes it effortless to build, Razorpay should make it effortless to earn. By bringing Razorpay directly into Codex, we’re paving the way — the moment a developer creates something valuable, they can start charging for it right away. The next generation of startups won’t begin with funding or infrastructure — they’ll begin with a prompt. And when that prompt turns into a product, Razorpay will be there to power the transaction behind it.”

The integration lets developers turn ideas into revenue-generating products within minutes, bypassing days of payment setup by embedding payments through AI via Razorpay’s MCP Server. With India processing over 20 billion UPI transactions monthly and home to one of the world’s largest developer bases, it positions AI-built applications to monetise from day one. How it works By enabling the Razorpay MCP integration, developers can instruct Codex by describing the product they want to build and how they want to charge for it. For example, a developer could say, “Build me an AI-powered fitness coaching app and help me collect payments from my users via Razorpay,” into Codex, which will generate an app and automatically set up Razorpay’s payment gateway to handle payments (checkout flows and payment collection automatically).

For student builders, solo founders, and early-stage startups, this removes one of the biggest hurdles to launching a product — that is, setting up payments. Builders can now go from idea to product to revenue without complex setup or building any payment infrastructure. Razorpay is also integrating payments management into ChatGPT, allowing businesses to install its app and manage transactions through simple prompts. Users can reconcile payments with bank statements, track settlements, and check refund status conversationally, without navigating traditional dashboards. “Codex is helping developers turn prompts into working software in minutes, and we’re seeing strong growth in adoption in India. In February, weekly users for the tool increased by 4x in just two weeks,” said Oliver Jay, managing director, international, OpenAI. “Integrating Razorpay directly into Codex means builders can now go from idea to product to revenue in a single workflow, and we’re excited to see how this will impact the builder community.”