Payouts on fintech major Razorpay’s business banking platform, RazorpayX, faced disrup­tion last week with the company telling its merchants that upgrades at its banking partner were “taking longer than expected”, according to three sources and an email reviewed by Business Standard.

In the notice dated November 18, Razorpay said payout services would resume “within the next 7 days” and that merchants’ funds were “safe and fully accounted for”.

“We, together with our banking partner, are implementing technical upgrades to payouts, resulting in the ongo­ing downtime. Re-enabling your payouts remains our highest priority and our teams are working around the clock, including weekends, to restore payout services for you. But the upgrades are taking longer than expected,” the email said.