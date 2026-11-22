Will the shareholders of Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, have the final say on the company’s proposed stock exchange listing, or will the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandate on compulsory listing prevail? Domain experts are scanning the RBI Act, which was enacted in 1934 and amended several times thereafter, to find an answer to that question, which is at the centre of the biggest corporate battle of the time.

Even as an amendment of the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons in the case of listing would require a special resolution passed by at least 75 per cent shareholders, sources believe listing is “imminent”. One of the sources, without wanting to be quoted, pointed at the sequence of events and also the various clauses of the RBI Act to state that non-compliance with directions of the central bank could have civil and criminal implications for the business of the company and its management. He added that the impact could be felt by the entire Tata group, and not just Tata Sons.