RBI grants approvals for Bain Capital's joint control in Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance on Wednesday said it has secured all requisite statutory approvals for Bain Capital’s proposed investment of around ₹4,385 crore and the acquisition of joint control alongside existing promoters.

This follows approvals granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to its subsidiaries — Asirvad Micro Finance and Manappuram Home Finance — for an indirect change in control and management, paving the way for Bain Capital’s proposed investment in the company.

The transaction with Bain Capital also includes a mandatory open offer under Sebi’s Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulations, 2011.

The lender and Bain Capital aim to complete the capital infusion by March 31, 2026. The open offer will be carried out in accordance with regulatory timelines.