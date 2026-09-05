RBI approves LIC to acquire up to 9.99% stake in ICICI Bank within a year

ICICI Bank on Saturday said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in the bank, according to an exchange filing.

The private sector lender received a copy of the RBI's approval letter on September 4, 2026, at 9:09 pm. The approval allows LIC to acquire the stake within one year from the date of the RBI letter, failing which the central bank's approval will stand cancelled. The approval is subject to certain conditions, including compliance with applicable statutory and regulatory provisions.