RBI approves Pratap Singh as Fino Payments Bank MD and CEO for 3 years

Fino Payments Bank on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved the appointment of Pratap Singh as managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of the bank for three years, effective November 27.

“The Board of Directors of the Bank shall take necessary steps for his appointment, which will be subject to approval of shareholders of the Bank,” the bank said in an exchange notification on Friday.

Singh is a senior banking leader with over 29 years of experience across India and the UK, with a career spanning retail banking, SME banking, liabilities, digital transformation, branch-led profitability and operating model redesign. He has significant experience in building and transforming mid-sized banking franchises into liability-rich, customer-centric and higher-growth businesses.