RBI caveat in Bombay High Court limits bid to stall Tata Sons IPO

While stakeholders are watching this space closely for any further steps related to listing, the Tata Sons board meeting two days from now, on September 17, is expected to hold several answers on how things may unfold. The Thursday board meeting will present many firsts: It will be the first time after the RBI listing order that the chairmen of the two principal entities -- Tata Sons and Tata Trusts -- will come face to face on the matter. It will also be the first time that the board will meet since Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s letter to the directors last month saying he would not offer himself for a third term. It will also be the first time that the board is expected to discuss the top leadership matter since the issue was put on hold almost seven months ago, in February 2026, when Noel Tata raised performance issues linked to certain Tata entities.