RBI files caveat after rejecting Tata Sons bid to avoid market listing

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) - the country's central bank and banking regulator - has pre-emptively approached ​the courts seeking to be heard in any ​matter filed related to the listing of Tata Sons, a source ‌directly familiar with the matter said.

The move follows the RBI's rejection of Tata Sons' application to deregister as a non-banking financial company (NBFC), a decision that pushes the holding company closer to a stock market listing. Reuters reported on Saturday that the RBI had communicated its decision in a letter to Tata Sons.

Factions within the group have resisted a listing, according to local media reports.

The RBI has filed what in legal parlance is known as a 'caveat' ‌in the Bombay High Court which will allow the central bank to be heard if a petitioner challenges its decision or seeks a stay, the source said, declining to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media. This was done "as a routine measure to ensure it is heard in any proceedings challenging the ​decision or seeking a stay," the source said. RBI and Tata Sons did not reply ‌to emailed requests for comment from Reuters. Tata Sons, the century-old holding company of the Tata Group, has businesses including Tata Consultancy ​Services, ‌Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Air India.