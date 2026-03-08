RBI gives Fino PB nod to appoint CFO Ketan Merchant as interim CEO

Fino Payments Bank on Sunday said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Ketan Merchant, chief financial officer (CFO) at the bank, as the interim CEO for three months, effective February 27, or until Rishi Gupta, the bank's MD&CEO who was arrested last month, resumes office.

Gupta’s resumption as the MD&CEO of the bank will be contingent on reassessment of his fit and proper status by the bank’s board and its nomination and remuneration committee (NRC), as well as RBI’s view, the bank said.

Gupta was arrested last month in connection with alleged goods and services tax (GST)-related violations, and has not yet received bail in the matter.

Following Gupta’s arrest, the bank’s board tasked Merchant to head the bank and its day-to-day operations in the absence of Gupta. Interestingly, nearly a month before Gupta’s arrest, RBI had given its nod to extend Gupta’s term as MD&CEO of the bank for another three years, effective May 2, 2026. In December last year, RBI gave in-principle approval to Fino Payments Bank to transition into a small finance bank (SFB). It is the first and the only payments bank so far to apply for conversion into an SFB. Fino has up to 18 months to make the transition into an SFB.

Following Gupta’s arrest, the bank’s management clarified to the investors that there has been no indication from the RBI suggesting any uncertainty over its in-principle approval for Fino’s transition into an SFB. The bank said, as matters stand, it remains on track to complete the transition into an SFB well within the 18-month deadline stipulated by the regulator. Responding to queries on whether Gupta’s position as MD&CEO could be impacted following the incident, and whether the bank is prepared for such an eventuality, Merchant said Fino Payments Bank is professionally run and has a defined second line of command, like other banks.