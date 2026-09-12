The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has finally asked Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, to go in for an immediate stock market listing. In a letter dated September 11, 2026, the RBI said that Tata Sons’ application to be exempted from the unregistered core investment company category had been rejected, making public listing mandatory for the company.

The RBI has said that after examining all the aspects of the Tata Sons' application for voluntary surrender from the CIC category, it has been found that "it cannot be acceded to", a source said who had seen the letter.

The development comes within a month of Tata Sons' chairman N Chandrasekaran (popularly know as Chandra) informing the board of directors that he would not offer himself for a third term when his current tenure comes to an end on February 20, 2027. In the letter, he mentioned that one board member was opposed to his reappointment as chairman and that the matter had been on hold for six months. As reported earlier, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata had raised questions about the performance of certain companies in the group at a Tata Sons board meeting in February, when Chandra’s renewal had come up for discussion.

Sources said that among other things, the listing of Tata Sons turned out to be a controversial issue in the leadership battle. Noel Tata has been opposed to Tata Trusts being publicly listed. Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons with a 66 per cent stake, even passed a resolution on the issue last year, and has been desirous of Tata Sons engaging with the central bank to resist listing. The second largest shareholder of Tata Sons, Shapoorji Pallonji, however, is in favour of a stock market listing in order to be able to partially dilute its stake to fund its own debt-laden business. While Tata Sons’ latest stand on listing is not in the public domain, it may help Chandra against the current backdrop of turbulence in the group.

The RBI had in September 2022 classified Tata Sons as an upper layer non-banking financial company (NBFC), asking it to go for stock market listing within three years. However, Tata Sons has remained unlisted even after the passage of the mandatory deadline of September 2025. In 2024, Tata Sons applied to the RBI to surrender its certificate of registration as a core investment company (CIC) after becoming debt-free; that decision, too, has been on hold. In August 2026, when the RBI again put Tata Sons in the list of upper-layer NBFCs, it said the company’s application for deregistration as a CIC was under examination, but did not offer a decision one way or the other, putting a question mark on the matter of stock market listing. In the August circular, the RBI said that Tata Sons’ inclusion in the list was "without prejudice" to the final outcome of the pending application.