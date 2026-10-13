RBL Bank shares plunge 7.55% as higher provisions weigh on Q2 earnings

RBL Bank’s shares fell over 9 per cent during the day on Tuesday before closing 7.55 per cent lower at ₹388.30 on the BSE, marking their steepest fall in nearly two years. Higher-than-expected provisions overshadowed a nearly threefold rise in net profit and an expansion in net interest margin (NIM) and net interest income (NII).

RBL Bank, a subsidiary of Emirates NBD, reported a 2.7-fold year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹482 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27). The growth was supported by strong NII and robust loan growth. NII rose 37 per cent Y-o-Y and 29 per cent sequentially to ₹2,131 crore. The bank’s NIM, a measure of profitability, expanded 48 basis points sequentially to 4.61 per cent, compared with 4.51 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Provisions rose 53 per cent Y-o-Y and 28 per cent sequentially to ₹766.5 crore during the quarter. The bank’s management expects NIM to soften marginally in the near term before improving in Q4FY27, aided by lower funding costs and the gradual deployment of surplus liquidity. The benefit from the recent repo rate increase is also expected to support margins. The insurance regulator’s proposed measures could lead to a 50-60 per cent decline in the bank’s bancassurance income. The bank earns around ₹300 crore annually from the business. Overall slippages are expected to trend downward, with credit card slippages likely to moderate to around ₹400 crore in Q3 and Q4 of FY27.