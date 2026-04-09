Home / Companies / News / Real-estate major Prestige group may look at Reit as office rentals rise

Real-estate major Prestige group may look at Reit as office rentals rise

Land prices remain key factor

Zayd Noaman, Executive Director (to CMD Office), Prestige Group.
premium
Zayd Noaman, Executive Director (to CMD Office), Prestige Group.
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Bengaluru-based real-estate major Prestige group could explore launching a real estate investment trust (Reit) in the long term, once its office portfolio reaches sufficient scale and stabilisation, with exit rentals expected to approach ₹4,000 crore by FY30. 
“I would not necessarily describe it as an asset play; rather, it is a channel for us to access a different pool of capital. Our commercial portfolio rentals could reach nearly ₹4,000 crore. Once we achieve a critical scale, or about 80 per cent of the portfolio is already operational and a significant portion is leased out, maybe at that stage, we can certainly evaluate options such as a Reit, or monetisation of the assets we continue to hold,” said Zayd Noaman, executive director to CMD office, Prestige group. 
As of December 2025, exit rentals from commercial segment were at ₹525 crore on an annualised basis. In India, Reits comprise only office assets. India’s office market is among a handful globally that is clocking record building and occupancy numbers, with more room for upside, opening up the opportunity for instruments like Reits. 
Prestige’s business spans residential, office, retail and hospitality segments, with 126 million square feet (mn sq ft) across 65 projects under development and 69 mn sq ft across 63 projects coming up. Residential makes up the bulk of the ongoing and planned development. 
Within that segment, which is its largest contributor to revenues, the group plans to expand into Pune, Goa and Kochi, even as it expects growth to be concentrated in five to seven core markets, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. 
The developer is also expanding its retail footprint, with multiple projects in the pipeline over the next four years. It currently operates about four malls, with around 13 more in the pipeline across Mumbai, NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Goa. 
Despite rising land prices emerging as the biggest pressure point, Prestige plans to stick to its annual land investments of about ₹5,000 crore, funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt. Prestige group reported its highest-ever annual pre-sales of ₹30,024 crore in FY26, up 76 per cent year-on-year. “Land is the main input cost for us, and in several markets supply is limited. That has led to consistent pressure on land pricing over the past two to three years,” Noaman said in an interaction.  
The senior executive also called for greater uniformity in the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) across states. “Some level of streamlining in how RERA is implemented across states would help bring consistency for developers operating in multiple markets,” he noted. 
Execution, however, remains the biggest challenge for the sector, Noaman said. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyatt to open 5 new hotels in India, eyes inorganic growth options

TCS announces annual salary hikes across all grades effective April 1

Sarovar Hotels taps branded residences, aims over 400 hotels in 5 years

Wipro to consider share buyback proposal at board meet next week

Policybazaar Insurance Brokers appoints Sajja Praveen Chowdary as CEO

Topics :Prestige groupReal Estate REITCompany News

First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story