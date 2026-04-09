Real-estate major Prestige group may look at Reit as office rentals rise

“I would not necessarily describe it as an asset play; rather, it is a channel for us to access a different pool of capital. Our commercial portfolio rentals could reach nearly ₹4,000 crore. Once we achieve a critical scale, or about 80 per cent of the portfolio is already operational and a significant portion is leased out, maybe at that stage, we can certainly evaluate options such as a Reit, or monetisation of the assets we continue to hold,” said Zayd Noaman, executive director to CMD office, Prestige group.