Real estate platform Square Yards raises ₹900 crore, becomes unicorn

Real estate consultant Square Yards on Tuesday said it has raised ₹900 crore from investors to grow business and refinance debt.

In a statement, the company said it has raised ₹900 crore, comprising a mix of debt and equity.

The funding round was anchored by EAAA Alternatives and saw participation from global corporate credit manager Muzinich & Co.

Square Yards said the equity fund was raised at a valuation higher than its previous round.

Sources said the fund was raised at a valuation of more than USD 1 billion, thereby helping the company to achieve unicorn status.

During the last fiscal, Square Yards reported revenue of ₹2,086 crore, a 48 per cent year-on-year growth. The EBITDA jumped 3.7 times to ₹176 crore.