RECPDCL launches transmission tenders for Gujarat renewable projects

REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) has floated two mega tenders for setting up inter-state transmission systems to evacuate power from 21.5 Gigawatt (GW) renewable energy projects in Gujarat through tariff-based competitive bidding.

This includes 15 GW projects located in Lakadia, 5.5 GW projects located in the Jam Khambhaliya area, and 1 GW projects in Jamnagar district in the state. The transmission projects are to be implemented within 36 months scheduled for commercial operation declaration.

The power ministry has notified the REC Ltd subsidiary as the bid process coordinator for the selection of bidders as transmission service providers to establish the mega power transmission projects.

The tenders have been invited in line with the competitive bidding guidelines for transmission service and the guidelines for encouraging competition in the development of transmission projects by the government. Interested companies will have two months, ending July 6, to submit bids. The government has set a target for establishing 500 GW capacity from non-fossil fuel energy sources by 2030. It has already received applications for integration of more than 11 GW renewable energy capacity in the Lakadia area. Of this, 3.5 GW renewable energy capacity has been accommodated at the existing substation and a new substation is to be planned for the balance 7.5 GW.