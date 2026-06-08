Refex Mobility crosses ₹100 cr revenue mark, posts 2.5x growth in FY26

Refex Mobility, which provides all-electric vehicle-based mobility solutions to corporates, on Monday said it has crossed the ₹100 crore revenue milestone in FY26.

The clean mobility arm of Refex Industries Ltd has reported a total income of ₹103.2 crore in FY 2025-26, reporting a "2.5x growth", according to a statement issued by the company.

"The company completed more than 1.5 million trips across the enterprise and executive mobility segments, during the year, reflecting both growing scale and improving platform economics," it said.

Besides, Refex Mobility also expects to achieve operational breakeven by FY2027-28.

Within three years of operations, Refex Mobility has scaled its operating fleet size to over 1,750 vehicles across five major cities.