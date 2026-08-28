Registrar of Companies grants three months to Tata Sons for AGM

Within 10 days of the Tata Sons annual general meeting (AGM) getting adjourned due to a lack of quorum in an unprecedented development, the Registrar of Companies (RoC) is learnt to have granted a reprieve to the conglomerate until the end of the year.

The due date for AGM was September 30, 2026 (six months after the close of the accounting year), as required by the Companies Act. However, in a letter dated August 27, the RoC office, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has given a three-month extension to Tata Sons for holding the AGM, giving it time till December 31, 2026, according to a source. The RoC order addresses the current uncertainty around the leadership of Tata Sons as Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s directorship renewal was on the agenda of the AGM and could not be taken up, the source said.