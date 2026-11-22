Reliance Brands has reported a 3.77 per cent increase in revenue to ₹3,390.89 crore for FY26 and has narrowed its loss to ₹137.04 crore, according to an RoC filing.

Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), a subsidiary of the country's leading retailer Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), operates business of global fashion and lifestyle brands in India market through strategic partnerships, brand ownership and retail operations.

RBL reported revenue from operations of ₹3,267.66 crore and a profit of ₹237.12 crore in FY25, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

It manages a diverse and expanding portfolio of international and domestic brands across luxury, bridge-to-luxury, premium, and high-street fashion, as well as F&B, eyewear, home & lifestyle, and toys.

"Operating within the discretionary consumption space, the company caters to an affluent customer base in India, estimated at 1215 million consumers, and has established itself as the partner of choice for leading global brands," said RBL. As of March 31, 2026, the company operated 1,085 Points of Sale across India, including proprietary multi-brand concepts such as The Whitecrow, The Books & Cafe, and Tank, alongside a portfolio of over 90 partner brands. In FY26, RBL further strengthened its Fashion & Lifestyle portfolio by adding three globally recognised brands. It entered into master franchise partnerships with contemporary womenswear brands Stella McCartney and MAX&Co, as well as British luxury footwear and accessories brand Kurt Geiger, thereby enhancing its presence across premium fashion segments.