Reliance Consumer Products acquires SIL brand to revitalise heritage foods

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has acquired the SIL brand, known for its packaged food products such as jams and sauces, for an undisclosed amount, the company announced in a release.

“This acquisition is part of RCPL’s broader strategy to reinvigorate and modernise some of India’s most beloved heritage brands. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and consumer-centric offerings, RCPL is committed to making these brands relevant for a new generation while staying true to their roots,” the statement said.

SIL Foods is expected to benefit from RCPL’s infrastructure and pan-India presence. RCPL plans to enhance SIL Foods’ product portfolio through improved quality standards, expanded distribution networks, and impactful marketing campaigns, which will strengthen the brand’s presence across the country, the release added.

“Reliance Consumer Products is focused on building a business for the future while preserving India’s rich cultural and culinary heritage,” said Ketan Mody, chief operating officer of RCPL.

“SIL Foods, with its trusted legacy, offers an exciting opportunity to bring iconic Indian flavours and products back to consumers in innovative formats. We believe that with our expertise in consumer engagement, innovation, and distribution, we can unlock the brand’s full potential and make it even more relevant in today’s fast-evolving marketplace,” Mody added.

Ajay Mariwala, managing director of SIL Foods, said, “We are thrilled to join forces with RCPL and embark on this new chapter for SIL Foods. RCPL will help revitalise the SIL brand by expanding its reach and bringing authentic SIL products to a broader, modern audience.”

RCPL’s growth vision is rooted in its commitment to restoring and nurturing iconic Indian brands that have stood the test of time. “With this acquisition, RCPL aims to revitalise SIL Foods’ storied brand and build on its rich heritage, leveraging its scale, technological capabilities, and deep understanding of the Indian consumer,” the company stated.

Also Read

Meta Keywords:

Reliance Consumer Products, RCPL, SIL Foods acquisition, jams and sauces, Reliance Consumer Products strategy, heritage brands India, SIL brand revitalisation, packaged food products, Indian culinary heritage, Ketan Mody, Ajay Mariwala, Reliance acquisitions, food and beverage sector, Indian consumer brands, RCPL growth strategy, SIL Foods distribution network, SIL brand innovation