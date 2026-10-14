Home / Companies / News / Reliance Consumer Products rolls out ₹20 flavoured milk in Tamil Nadu

Reliance Consumer Products rolls out ₹20 flavoured milk in Tamil Nadu

Reliance Consumer Products Limited announced its entry into the ready-to-drink dairy market with the launch of Joyland flavoured milk in Tamil Nadu.

joyland reliance
RCPL said Joyland is available in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect.
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 4:39 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, on Wednesday announced its entry into the ready-to-drink dairy market with the launch of Joyland flavoured milk in Tamil Nadu.
 
Priced at ₹20, Joyland will initially be available in Strawberry and Vanilla flavours, the company said.
 
The launch expands RCPL’s Total Beverage portfolio as the company looks to enter new categories and offer products at affordable prices.
 
RCPL Director T Krishnakumar said, “Our entry into the ready-to-drink dairy market is a significant step in extending RCPL’s portfolio and widening the choices we offer consumers.”
 
“With Joyland, we are bringing together authentic dairy ingredients, quality and affordability to make world-class products accessible to more households. Tamil Nadu marks the beginning of this journey, as we build Joyland into a broader dairy beverages portfolio and progressively expand its reach across India,” he added.
 
RCPL said Joyland is available in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect. The company plans to introduce more flavours and expand into multiple dairy beverage categories.
 
The product will be progressively rolled out across India following its launch in Tamil Nadu.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volvo Buses India bags largest-ever order for 200 buses from MSRTC

Tata Power builds diversified energy pipeline to tap data centre growth

Premium

Growth outlook for H2 FY27, margins keep D-Street cautious on Tata Elxsi

FMCG majors eye stake in Farmley at potential ₹2,000 crore valuation

Not served with any suit: BoB responds to BR Shetty's $15 bn lawsuit

Topics :Reliance IndustriesFMCGCompany NewsBS Web Reports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayTech Mahindra Q2 previewGold SIlver Rate TodayCJI Protest NewsTamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027PM Kisan 24th instalment Date

First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

Next Story