Reliance Consumer Products rolls out ₹20 flavoured milk in Tamil Nadu

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries , on Wednesday announced its entry into the ready-to-drink dairy market with the launch of Joyland flavoured milk in Tamil Nadu.

Priced at ₹20, Joyland will initially be available in Strawberry and Vanilla flavours, the company said.

The launch expands RCPL’s Total Beverage portfolio as the company looks to enter new categories and offer products at affordable prices.

RCPL Director T Krishnakumar said, “Our entry into the ready-to-drink dairy market is a significant step in extending RCPL’s portfolio and widening the choices we offer consumers.”

“With Joyland, we are bringing together authentic dairy ingredients, quality and affordability to make world-class products accessible to more households. Tamil Nadu marks the beginning of this journey, as we build Joyland into a broader dairy beverages portfolio and progressively expand its reach across India,” he added.