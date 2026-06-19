Reliance Consumer Products targets ₹1 trillion revenue by FY30: Isha Ambani

Reliance Consumer Products has outlined a near-term ambition to reach ₹1 trillion in revenue by FY30, Isha Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures, and non-executive director, Reliance Industries, said at Reliance Industries' annual general meeting.

The consumer arm of Reliance Industries has also outlined a further investment of ₹30,000 crore to build one of Asia's largest networks of integrated food parks, which will be AI-driven, robotics-enabled and engineered for lasting cost leadership, she added.

“Rs 10,000 crore has been invested to date, with beverage production now spanning 12 states through high-speed bottling lines in multiple greenfield plants. We are building food parks across India — modern, integrated facilities with multi-category production lines spanning biscuits, chocolates, staples and packaged foods, designed to drive scale efficiencies through cross-category integration,” Ambani said.

She said the company's distribution reach now extends to over 3 million outlets and includes more than 5,000 distributors in the three years since starting the business. “We are expanding into the North-East, West Bengal, Bihar and other geographies,” Ambani said. Its brand Campa crossed ₹4,700 crore in sales in FY26 and became the fourth-largest carbonated soft drinks brand, with a double-digit market share in key markets. Independence, its daily essentials brand, also saw its sales touch ₹2,600 crore. On Reliance Retail, she said quick commerce is fast becoming a daily habit for millions of Indian households, and the company is also expanding in this channel.

She added that JioMart has become one of India's largest quick-commerce networks, with over 3,100 stores serving more than 1,200 cities across 5,100 PIN codes, and its average daily orders are growing 3.6 times year-on-year. On the grocery business, she said its Smart Bazaar network has crossed 1,000 stores, calling it one of the fastest large-scale retail rollouts in the world. “A large part of this network now serves Tier-II and smaller markets. In many of these towns, Smart Bazaar is the first organised modern retailer — transforming access for millions and creating livelihoods that did not previously exist,” she said.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said at the AGM that both Reliance Retail and Reliance Consumer Products are building a manufacturing platform extending from beverages and daily essentials to one of the most unorganised categories — fresh fruits and vegetables. “This category is in urgent need of waste reduction, hygiene promotion and higher safety standards. We will modernise it by bringing our sourcing, cold-chain and distribution strength to fresh produce.” He added that the company is also building a future-ready garment manufacturing ecosystem that will deliver quality garments at a competitive cost. “We have created supplier partnerships in 21 pan-India clusters, where these garments will be manufactured. We will also do the same for affordable electronics — from smart eyewear to televisions, smartphones and connected wearables — with a continued focus on superior customer service,” he said.