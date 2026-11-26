Jio Platforms has entered India's booming digital astrology market with JioAstro, an AI-powered Vedic astrology platform offering personalised Kundali readings, horoscopes and birth chart analysis. The launch puts the Reliance Industries -backed company in competition with players such as Astrotalk and AstroSage.

JioAstro uses Swiss Ephemeris calculations to generate personalised birth charts based on a user's date, time and place of birth. It offers D1 (Lagna) and D9 (Navamsa) charts in both North Indian and South Indian formats.

The platform's AI astrologer can identify more than 40 Yogas and check for different Doshas, including Manglik, Kaal Sarpa, Pitra and Grahan.

Other features include daily and yearly horoscopes, Muhurat recommendations and a daily Panchang covering traditional calendar elements such as Tithi and Nakshatra. The platform also offers a Life Snapshot with readings related to career, relationships, wealth, health and spirituality.

JioAstro supports four languages - English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati. It also allows users to create up to four family profiles under one account and download personalised astrology reports in PDF format. However, JioAstro's current terms describe its mobile application as an invite-only prototype available through an internal testing programme. Public pricing and wider availability are yet to be established. A growing astrology market Jio is looking to tap into India's growing faith-tech market, where astrology apps are gaining popularity among consumers seeking personalised readings and consultations. Astrotalk, one of the leading players in the segment, joined India's unicorn club earlier in 2026 following an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) buyback that valued the company at $1 billion. The startup had also reported an annual revenue run rate of more than ₹ 2,500 crore.

Unlike Astrotalk, which is largely known for connecting users with human astrologers through paid chats and calls, JioAstro is positioned as an AI-first platform that offers automated readings and conversational guidance. Other established players in the market include AstroSage, Astroyogi, InstaAstro, Clickastro and GaneshaSpeaks. While AstroSage is known for its free Kundali generation tools and horoscope services, Astroyogi and InstaAstro offer consultations with astrologers through chat and calls. Clickastro focuses on personalised horoscope reports and birth chart analysis, while GaneshaSpeaks provides astrology consultations and predictions. Several platforms have also expanded their offerings to include tarot readings, numerology and other spiritual services.

According to market research firm MarkNtel Advisors, India's digital astrology market is estimated to be worth $390 million in 2026 and is projected to reach $2.32 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 34.61 per cent. The growing interest in digital astrology is also reflected in app download figures. According to data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, astrology apps recorded 150 million downloads between January and September this year, marking a 75 per cent increase from the same period last year. Religious and spiritual apps registered another 146 million downloads, taking the combined total to nearly 300 million during the nine-month period, surpassing the 248 million downloads recorded by the two categories throughout 2025.