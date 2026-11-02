Recovery in retail growth, margins key triggers for Reliance Industries

What disappointed the Street was the weak operating performance in the retail segment. Operating profit was down 11 per cent year-on-year, while segment margins contracted by 120 basis points. This was largely on account of the growing contribution of digital commerce to revenue and associated infrastructure investments, which increased fixed costs. Revenue growth in the retail business was impacted by lower net store additions, with the store count down by 200, and the closure of 500 unviable stores. In addition, two-year-high inflation, coupled with higher input and packaging costs, lower demand for higher-priced imported items due to the falling rupee, and a weak monsoon across agricultural states, impacted rural demand and weighed on revenues.