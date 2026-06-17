Reliance Jio denies Telegram blocking charge levelled by Pavel Durov

Reliance Jio denied allegations of blocking Telegram levelled by the peer-to-peer messaging platform’s founder Pavel Durov, clarifying that it was operating its network in line with global security and transparency standards.

“Recent posts on X have led to speculation regarding Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (AS55836) and a BGP route misconfiguration. We categorically clarify that Jio has not been involved in any such incident. Jio continues to operate its network in accordance with global Internet routing best practices and the highest standards of reliability, security, and transparency,” the telecom services arm of Reliance Industries Limited said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, late on Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day, Durov took to social media platform X, alleging that Reliance may have been involved in efforts to ban Telegram in India, alluding to Reliance Jio, for disrupting Telegram’s internet access outside the country. Presenting evidence, Durov alleged that Reliance was “sabotaging access” to Telegram for millions of users outside India, including in the United Arab Emirates, through a technique known as Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) hijacking. “The sabotage seems intentional, as Reliance has ignored multiple reports. This may be part of a competitive war, as Reliance is partially owned by Meta, the company behind WhatsApp,” Durov wrote.

“Network operators are advised to reject unauthorised BGP announcements from Reliance (AS18101) to prevent route hijacks and ensure stable Internet access for their users,” he said. “Such abuse of global Internet routing is alarming. I wouldn’t be surprised if Reliance/WhatsApp were also behind the recent lobbying effort to ban Telegram in India,” he added. Meta, which owns WhatsApp, is an investor in Jio Platforms Limited, the parent company of Reliance Jio Infocomm. However, Durov’s post on X mentions gateways belonging to Reliance Communications, a separate company that is currently undergoing insolvency. The resolution professional managing the insolvency did not respond to queries from Business Standard on the matter.

Durov’s comments were triggered by the Indian government banning the app till June 22 to prevent the circulation of examination material linked to the retest of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), scheduled to take place on June 21. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued the directive on Tuesday under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, at the request of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Telegram moved the Delhi High Court against the order on Wednesday but was not granted any interim relief. The court is slated to hear arguments on Telegram’s plea to lift the ban on Thursday.

“India’s IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes 150 million+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials,” Durov said in a post on X after the ban was brought into effect. “The ban hasn’t stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps,” he added. Separate directions were also issued to disable Telegram’s message-editing feature until June 30. The NTA said that the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), state police forces and Meity had been coordinating efforts to remove Telegram channels, groups and bots allegedly advertising access to examination papers. The NTA said platform-level restrictions were considered after channel-specific takedowns did not adequately address the issue.