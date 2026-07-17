Reliance Jio gets IN-SPACe approval for 1,600-satellite LEO network

Reliance Jio received a major boost for its ambitious space communication plans after India's space regulator, IN-SPACe, adjudged its proposal to deploy around 1,600 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites as "technically sound", reported The Economic Times.

The technical evaluation was carried out in consultation with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The approval marks an important milestone for Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio , enabling it to move ahead with international filings for orbital slots and paving the way for what could become India's first large-scale home-grown satellite broadband constellation.

Following the approval, the government can provide regulatory support to the company at the international level for securing orbital slots. Reliance Jio had sought assistance from the government for filings with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and securing orbital rights through coordination with other satellite operators.

What is Reliance Jio planning? Reliance Jio plans to deploy 1,600 LEO satellites to build a space-based communication network capable of delivering high-speed internet and mobile connectivity across India. According to the proposal, the satellite constellation is designed to offer a total capacity of 4.5 to 5 terabits per second (Tbps), significantly higher than the capacity currently approved for several competing satellite internet projects. The company also plans to establish 20 to 22 ground stations across India to support satellite operations and network services. Jio intends to offer fixed satellite services, including broadband and cellular backhaul, as well as mobile satellite services such as direct-to-device connectivity. The proposed network is aimed at serving multiple use cases across consumer and enterprise segments.

Why is the project strategically important? Apart from its commercial potential, the project carries strategic significance for India. According to The Economic Times, discussions are underway on the possibility of integrating defence-related payloads into the satellite constellation. If approved, the network could support national security requirements while strengthening India's indigenous space communication capabilities. The move also paves the way for India to establish its first local LEO satellite constellation, which could prove crucial for strategic and defence requirements at a time when geopolitical conflicts are prompting countries to reduce their dependence on overseas satellite communication providers. How does Reliance Jio's proposal compare with rivals? IN-SPACe has found Reliance Jio's proposal to be technically on par with leading global satellite systems.