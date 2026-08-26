Reliance Jio gets tax relief as ITAT deletes ₹11,003 cr disallowance

According to an Economic Times report, the dispute centred on ₹11,003 crore in expenses that Jio had capitalised under capital work-in-progress (CWIP) in its books but claimed as revenue expenditure while calculating its taxable income. The amount included expenses such as interconnect charges, employee costs, professional fees, power and fuel, repairs and maintenance, and network operating costs.

The assessing officer, however, held that the expenses were linked to the improvement and upgradation of Jio’s telecom network and should therefore be capitalised for tax purposes, with depreciation allowed under Section 32 of the Income Tax Act. The entire ₹11,003 crore was consequently disallowed.

In its ruling, judicial member Amit Shukla and accountant member Arun Khodpia said there is no absolute rule requiring a company’s accounting treatment and tax treatment to be the same. The tribunal said that if the tax department seeks to treat an expense as capital expenditure, it must examine its purpose and establish a clear link with the acquisition or creation of a capital asset, the ET report stated.