From Jio to O2C: Why Ambani still sees energy driving Reliance growth

In the last decade, there has been a steady decline in the contribution of Reliance Industries’ legacy Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) and oil and gas exploration businesses to its consolidated revenues and profits, as the company has aggressively grown its telecom, digital, retail, consumer goods and services businesses.

In FY25, the O2C business accounted for 59.3 per cent of Reliance Industries’ consolidated segment revenue, down from 66.8 per cent in FY22 and 89.4 per cent in FY16. The division’s contribution to the company’s profit before interest and taxes (PBIT) declined to 37.1 per cent in FY26 from 51 per cent in FY22 and nearly 87 per cent in FY16. The company’s oil refining and petrochemicals businesses were brought together under the O2C division in FY20 to better reflect the complementarity of these two businesses.